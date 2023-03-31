MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mechanicsburg business owner was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for owing over $250,000 in taxes.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 45-year-old Travis Stelzer of Pelham, Massachusetts was sentenced on March 28 after he under-reported his gross receipts in his tax returns that he filed on behalf of his staffing business, as well as misrepresented the income he received from his company.

Stelzer filed the tax forms with the IRS back on Jan. 29, 2016, on behalf of his business Top Gun Staffing Inc., which is located in Cumberland County. On Oct. 3 of 2022, Stelzer entered a guilty plea and agreed to pay the IRS $255,353 in restitution, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam.