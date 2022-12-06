CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Saint Patrick School in Carlisle recently announced their plan to construct a brand-new, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) wing.

The Saint Patrick School hopes to break ground on the new STEAM project this coming spring, according to the school. The 11,000 square foot project is expected to cost $3.5 million – so far, through donations, the school has raised $3 million.

“I am so excited about this project, and maybe that is because of the science and tech geek in me,” Saint Patrick Church Pastor Rev. Don Bender said. “Our students are going to broaden their minds so much in seeing the use of science, technology, engineering and math through all of their subjects as these rooms will be open for all teachers to use.”

The new STEAM wing project is expected to create more space, while also offering more hands-on opportunities in the classroom for students. According to the school, the new STEAM addition will include:

Middle school STEM room

Elementary STEM room

Flexible classroom

Separate art & music rooms

Offices

Storage space

Restrooms

CGI rendering of Saint Patrick School STEAM project

Currently, Saint Patrick Church is finalizing architectural drawings with the intention to submit them to the Diocese of Harrisburg for approval, according to the school. They anticipate the STEAM project to receive approval in February 2023, and hope to begin construction in March 2023. Upon its completion, the school hopes to begin occupying the new STEAM wing in January 2024.

To donate towards the STEAM project’s completion or to learn more about Saint Patrick School and their STEAM project, you can visit www.saintpatrickchurch.org or www.spscarlisle.org

Saint Patrick School in Carlisle is a Catholic school that is currently serving about 400 students from three-year-old pre-K to 8th grade. According to the school, they are now celebrating their 75th anniversary.