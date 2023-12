CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger was just re-elected as a Republican but Monday he announced he is no longer registered as a Republican.

He says he’s now registered as a “Conservative,” he blames quote, “deceit, dysfunction and corruption” within the county’s Republican party.

Eichelberger has long had a contentious relationship with the party which has repeatedly backed other candidates in primary elections, hoping to oust him.