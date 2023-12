CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– District Attorney Sean McCormack was sworn into his first full four-year term Thursday.

He made sure his mom could hear everything, she was on Zoom for the ceremony.

“Can you hear me mom,” McCormack said.

McCormack was filling the last two years for previous District Attorney Skip Ebert who retired. Now he’s ready to get back to work.

McCormack served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for 21 years holding the rank of Major when he retired in 2007.