CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — One Midstate Eagle Scout hosted a lemonade stand for a good cause.

Shane Thompson started Shane’s Lemonade back in 2011 to raise money for a friend who needed prosthetic legs.

Over the past 12 years, he has continued that stand. On Saturday, Thompson helped raise money for Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors as part of his Eagle Scout project.

“I’m very passionate about our community and everyone who serves it. Our veterans have done so much for our nation so that we can be free, and I think they deserve all the help they can get,” Thompson said.

A ceremony to honor first responders also took place at the end of the event.