CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections has added additional hours for voters to drop off their voted mail-in or absentee ballots, the county shared in a release on Friday.

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections is located at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201 in Carlisle. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and it has expanded its hours on the following days, according to the release:

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 — Open until 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 — Open until 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 (Election Day) — 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

After applying for and receiving a mail-in or absentee ballot, the county says residents should take the following steps to successfully cast their ballots:

Complete the ballot

Use the secrecy envelope

Seal the return envelope

Sign and date

Return the ballot

Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by the county election office by Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. The deadline to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is Nov. 1 at 5 p.m., according to the Department of State website.

Voters dropping off mail-in or absentee ballots must hand-deliver their own ballot — and only their own ballot — unless they qualify to have a designated agent, the release from Cumberland County notes.

“We added the extra hours to allow residents to hand-deliver their ballot who can’t make it during regular business hours,” said Cumberland County Election Director Bethany Salzarulo. “Staff will be on hand to answer questions and to provide a safe and secure election process.”

No additional voter services will be available during the extended hours, the release notes.