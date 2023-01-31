CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County issued $47,124 in Active Volunteer Real Estate Tax Credits to 197 volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel.

This tax credit was created by an ordinance that was passed by the Board of Commissioners in 2022, to acknowledge the value, as well as the dedication, of volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel.

Volunteers who applied and qualified for the tax credits received payments ranging from $87 to a maximum of $250.

“The county continues to encourage its volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel to apply each year for the tax credit,” said Commissioner Gary Eichelberger. “They are an important part of our county, and we depend on them to help our residents in the worst of times.”

Cumberland County was the first county in the state to implement this real estate tax credit for active volunteer firefighters and volunteer EMS personnel.

“This tax credit acknowledges the hours volunteers dedicate to helping our county residents, and assists with the retention and attraction of volunteers,” said Commissioner Jean Foschi.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The tax credit for volunteers provides financial incentives in the form of credits against Cumberland County Real Estate Tax, excluding the Library Tax.

“Throughout the year, we will continue to remind our volunteers to get all necessary paperwork so that they have the information they need to easily apply for the tax credit,” said Commissioner Vince DiFilippo.

The fire company that the applicant is a part of, or the EMS chief or manager must submit a certification form listing volunteers who have met the organizations’ requirements and have been in good standing for at least six months between Jan. 1 to Nov. 30.

Volunteers must also submit a tax credit application and a copy of their paid real estate tax receipt, verified by their tax collector to the Cumberland County Commissioners Office each year.

Volunteers who are currently active but can’t do their job because they were injured during a response to an emergency call are eligible for the tax credit for the succeeding five tax years.