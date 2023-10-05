CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A job fair in Cumberland County today is connecting former prisoners with second chances.

The event will be held today, October 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Life Community Church at 64 E North St. in Carlisle.

The fair is open to anyone who is or was on probation. Attendees will be able to apply for positions ranging from food service and retail to warehouse and office work.

People who are interested should bring an ID and a resume, if possible.

There will be on site interviews.