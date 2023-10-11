CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Most of Cumberland County’s public libraries will be closed on Wednesday, Oct 18 due to staff training.

“The Cumberland County Library System strives to maintain a high level of service to our library users. Staff attend this annual training event so they can stay up to date on essential skills that affect the way we serve our communities,” said Executive Director Carolyn Blatchley. “While most of our libraries are closed, online services such as the library catalog, research databases, eBooks, our 24/7 Chat with a Librarian service, and automated telephone circulation system will continue to be available.”

According to the county, the following libraries will be closed:

Bosler Memorial Library, Carlisle

Coy Public Library of Shippensburg

East Pennsboro Branch Library of Enola

Fredricksen Library, Camp Hill

John Graham Library, Newville

New Cumberland Public Library

Simpson Library, Mechanicsburg

The Amelia S. Givin Free Library located in Mt. Holly Springs will be open for regular business hours on that date.

The county states that items will not be due on Oct. 18, and all libraries will be open with normal operating hours on Thursday, Oct. 19.