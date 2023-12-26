CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that two prizes of $50,000 have been awarded to players in Cumberland and Westmoreland counties.

The prizes are part of the sixth weekly drawing in the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, which includes eight weekly drawings that award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 6, 2024, drawing.

This week’s winning ticket numbers, 00300676 and 00269987, were two of more than 66,100 ticket numbers sold between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18.

The two winning tickets were sold at the Sunoco Food Mart, located at 6025 Carlisle Pike, in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, and the Giant Eagle, located at 1050 Mountain Laurel Plaza, in Latrobe, Westmoreland County.

Only 500,000 tickets are available for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 6, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. That drawing will have 6,000 cash prizes totaling more than $5 million.

Tickets for the raffle cost $20 and will be available for purchase until 8 p.m. on the drawing date or until they are sold out.

Prizes will include four top prizes of $1 million; four prizes of $100,000; 100 prizes of $1,000; and 5,892 prizes of $100.