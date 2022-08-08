CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man was sentenced for indecent assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Shields was sentenced on August 2 before Judge Albert H. Masland on three counts of Indecent Assault and one count of Endangering the Welfare of Children, to an aggregate sentence of 9-21 months incarceration.

Shields’ sentence will be followed by 3 years of probation and he will be required to register on Megan’s Law for a period of 25 years.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Shields pled No Contest to the charges “following disclosures by three victims that on multiple occasions he would touch them inappropriately both while they were undressed and through the pockets of their clothing.”

Pennsylvania State Police led the investigation.