CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County man was sentenced to three to six years in prison for multiple sex offenses.

According to a release from the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Kenneth Grant was changed based on an incident in which a child victim reported that Grant had coerced her into sexual activity with himself and others for profit in exchange for drugs.

Because of this he was chagred with sexual exploitation of children, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and prostitution.

The Honorable Judge Christlyee Peck found Grant guilty following a bench trial. As a result of these convictions, Grant will also be required to register as a sex offender on Megan’s Law for 25 years.

“We are very pleased with Judge Peck’s sentence in this case. No amount of time will ever completely compensate for the harm he caused his victim. However, Judge Peck’s sentence of 3 to 6 years, which was a sentence at the top of the sentencing guidelines, reflects the seriousness of the crimes Kenneth Grant committed,” District Attorney Seán McCormack said after the sentencing

“I am so proud of the courage and strength that the victim displayed in this case. She overcame the understandable fear and trauma of having to see her abuser in court, and bravely testified to the abuse she suffered at his hands,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Lauren Perchinski said.