WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania State Police, two men from Newville were arrested after their alleged involvement in the theft of catalytic converter parts in Cumberland County.
Police say that 64-year-old Thomas Lander and 50-year-old Christopher Barton allegedly stole catalytic converter parts, totaling $2,500 each. These alleged thefts took place on 69 Big Spring Terrace from Dec. 1, 2022, to Feb. 11, 2023.
The two men allegedly stole the parts from a 2013 Winnebago and a 2007 Jayco RV.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents are asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.