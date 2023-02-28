WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania State Police, two men from Newville were arrested after their alleged involvement in the theft of catalytic converter parts in Cumberland County.

Police say that 64-year-old Thomas Lander and 50-year-old Christopher Barton allegedly stole catalytic converter parts, totaling $2,500 each. These alleged thefts took place on 69 Big Spring Terrace from Dec. 1, 2022, to Feb. 11, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The two men allegedly stole the parts from a 2013 Winnebago and a 2007 Jayco RV.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents are asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.