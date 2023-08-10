CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four municipalities in Cumberland County will be sprayed on August 10 due to recent West Nile Virus (WNV) positive mosquito samples in the area.

Portions of Camp Hill, Lemoyne, East Pennsboro, and Wormleysburg will be sprayed between dusk and 11 p.m.

According to the county, there have been 19 positive West Nile Virus samples identified for the summer season to date and there were 31 positive samples at this time last year.

The county says positive samples have been found in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Lemoyne, Mechanicsburg, and Shiremanstown Boroughs, East Pennsboro, Hampden, North Middleton, Monroe, Shippensburg, and Silver Spring Townships.

For the spray route or more information about the spray, click here.

The county says residents can also help prevent the spread of West Nile Virus by: