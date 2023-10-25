CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The saying “everything old is new again” holds true of Fort LeTort Park Playground in Carlisle.

On Wednesday afternoon, local leaders cut the ribbon at the newly rebuilt playground. The Carlisle Kiwanis Club raised more than $650,000 for the project in honor of the club’s one-hundredth anniversary.

“When our hundred-year anniversary came up in 2020, we asked parks and rec for a full rebuild, and we came through for them,” Carlisle Kiwanis Fort LeTort project chair Michael Cornfield said. “I mean look behind me, with the smiling faces of all the children – parents, grandparents alike.”

The rebuilt park is truly for everyone. It exceeds the accessibility requirements of the Americans With Disabilities Act.