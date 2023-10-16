CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a case of animal cruelty and are requesting the public’s assistance to help gather information.

According to the Camp Hill Police Department, the incident occurred in the 200 block of North 24th Street sometime during the overnight hours of Wednesday, Oct. 11, and Thursday, Oct. 12.

Police say that an unknown suspect shot a domestic cat multiple times with a BB gun which resulted in the cat passing away from its wounds.

Camp Hill Police is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to call their office at 717-737-1570 or submit a tip which you can do by clicking here.