LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Allen Township Police Department is looking for a man who stole multiple catalytic converters from various businesses across the Midstate.

According to the Lower Allen Township Police, on Dec. 17, 2022, police received an email from officers in Lancaster County stating that they had an early-morning vehicle pursuit that led to the arrest of Christopher T. Lee. Lee was arrested for the alleged thefts of catalytic converters.

Shortly after Lower Allen Township Police learned of Lee’s arrest, police responded to two reports of catalytic converters that were stolen for local businesses in Lower Allen Township, police say.

According to police, at 8:39 a.m. the Harrisburg Office Furniture store located at 3401 Hartzdale Drive reported that a catalytic converter had been stolen from their 2018 Ford E350 that weekend.

Police also say they received a report at 10:20 a.m. from the Auto Camp Service Center, located at 3609 Hartzdale Drive. The businesses reported that a catalytic converter was cut off a 1995 Ford Ranger that was parked behind the business. The catalytic converter was found hollowed out and left next to the truck.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The value to repair the vehicles was calculated to at $1,000 each, police say.

Police viewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses and found the same truck from Lancaster’s pursuit driving in the area of Hartzdale Drive around 3 a.m. on Dec. 17.

According to police, Lee was interviewed and admitted to stealing both of the catalytic converters.

Police say charges were filed and an arrest warrant has been issued.