CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say that neighborhood complaints alleging criminal activity led to charges being filed against nine Cumberland County residents.

According to the Carlisle Police Department, the Carlisle Police began an investigation regarding a residence on the 100 block of North East Street after neighbors filed complaints of alleged criminal activity.

On Jan. 12, 2023, a search warrant was executed at the residence by Carlisle Police, Cumberland County Special Response Team, Cumberland County Drug Task Force, and Carlisle Borough Codes Department.

Police say that prescription pills, marijuana, a stolen firearm, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia were seized from the residence.

Due to the condition of the residence, the Carlisle Borough Codes Department condemned the residence, police say.

Following the search warrant and weeks of prior investigation, police say that the following charges were filed against the following individuals:

52-year-old Todd Warner of Newville was charged with Persons not to Possess Firearms, Receiving Stolen Property (felony level for firearm)

65-year-old Ellen Bitner of Carlisle was charged with Drug Possession, Marijuana Possession, Drug Paraphernalia

37-year-old Alexandria Roberson of Carlisle was charged with Drug Possession, Contraband

32-year-old Barry Monismith of Carlisle was charged with Drug Possession, Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with Evidence

40-year-old Amanda Nicholson of Carlisle was charged with Drug Possession, Drug Paraphernalia

33-year-old Alicia Renaut Carlisle was charged with Drug Possession, Tampering with Evidence

30-year-old Michael Highlands of Carlisle was charged with Drug Possession, Drug Paraphernalia

According to police, the Carlisle Police had been subsequently searching for Todd Warner on the charges listed above. On Jan. 15 Carlisle Police followed a report from Comfort Suites staff regarding suspected drug activity.

Police located Warner in a rented room at the Comfort Suites, police say.

This investigation evolved into the execution of another search warrant and further arrests, police say.

According to police, suspected crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, prescription pills, and an assortment of drug paraphernalia were seized from the room.

As a result of the investigation at Comfort Suites, charges were filed against the following individuals: