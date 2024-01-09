CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man was killed after a crash Tuesday afternoon and the road is closed.

Hampden Township Police said in a news release that a crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the 600 block of Good Hope Road.

A 58-year-old male driver was found dead after they hit a tree and then a pole which brought utility wires down in the area, the release states.

Utility crews are in the area working to fix the wires so the road will be closed for an extended period of time, police state. As of 1:55 p.m., 511pa is showing there is a closure.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at (717) 761-2609.