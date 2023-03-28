The FCC says robotexts are on the rise: here’s how you can protect yourself. (Photo: Getty Images)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Courts and Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam regarding jury duty.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, residents are being called and threatened over the phone. The caller will tell the victim that they’ll be charged with misdemeanors if they don’t report for jury duty. The caller will also claim that they are a representative with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and will ask for gift cards.

According to Cumberland County, the Sheriff’s Office or the Courts will not call any residents and ask for gift cards if they don’t appear for jury duty. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies will not ask for any form of payment over the phone.

If you happen to owe money for fines, costs, or restitutions, that will be paid at the Clerk of Courts Office, or through the Court Collections Unit at the Cumberland County Courthouse in Carlise.

If anyone calls you claiming to be from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and they are soliciting money to avoid arrest, please contact. 717-240-6390.