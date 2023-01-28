CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who is wanted after allegedly stabbing two people on Friday.

According to State Trooper Megan Frazer, State Police are looking for 42-year-old Robert Lee Suders. Police say Suders is accused of allegedly stabbing two people with a knife causing injuries that required emergency treatment.

Suders allegedly stole one victim’s vehicle, which was a blue 2013 GMC Terrain bearing PA registration LJX7729.

Suders has ties to Harrisburg, Chambersburg, and Maryland.

Anyone with information on the location of Suders is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 717-249-2121