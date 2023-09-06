CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is inviting local farmers to attend its upcoming meeting on how to preserve farms and acreage.

“Since 1989, the county has preserved 206 farms covering 22,657 acres,” said Stephanie Williams, senior planning manager. “These community meetings are designed to give farmers the opportunity to learn more about the process and benefits of farmland preservation, so that they can make a well-informed decision.”

Community Meeting #1: Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. (RSVP by Sept. 22)

North Newton Township Building

528 Oakvillle Road, Shippensburg

Community Meeting #2: Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6:30 p.m. (RSVP by Oct. 3)

Dickinson Township Municipal Building

219 Mountain View Road, Mt. Holly Spring

Organizers say the meeting will feature one local farmer who preserved their farm and outline the farm preservation program requirements and application process.

To find more information or to register, farmers can email Stephanie Williams, sjwilliams@cumberlandcountypa.gov, or call (717) 240-5383, or visit cumberlandcountypa.gov/farmland.