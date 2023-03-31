Bike tires are usually sold individually rather than in pairs, so be prepared to double the advertised cost if you’re replacing both tires.

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County Recycling & Waste and Vector Control Departments have partnered with Keep Cumberland County Beautiful to host a tire collection.

The Tire Collection event will require participants to pre-register online for a specific time and date. Participants can drop off their tires at the county recycling center, located at 1001 Claremont Road in Carlisle.

You can click here to make an appointment, or you can call 717-240-6489 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

The pilot event will be taking place on the following days:

Monday, May 15, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dropping off your tires at the collection can help to eliminate the spread of toxic chemicals released from tires when they are improperly disposed, as well as the elimination of mosquitoes and tire fires.

There will be a total of 40 registration slots per day and each appointment will be 15 minutes. Customers are also limited to 30 tires per day. Cash is preferred and customers will incur a convenience fee for the use of credit and debit cards.