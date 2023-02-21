CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual tree seedling sale has been taking place in Cumberland County for 45 years. Over 550,000 seedlings have been sold.

This year, the conservation district is accepting orders until Friday, March 24 and they will be available to pick-up on Thursday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, April 21 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can pick up your order at the Conservation District Building, located at 310 Allen Road in Carlisle.

There will be tree seedlings available for the following trees:

American Redbud

Colorado Blue Spruce

Concolor Fir

Red Spruce

Scarlet Maple

Swamp White Oak

White Pine

The following fruit trees, plants, and items will also be available:

Apple trees – Enterprise, Crimson Crisp and Initial

Pear trees – Harrow Sweet and Shenandoah

Cherry tree – Montmorency

Blueberry plants

Wildflower mix

Tree shelthers

Wood stakes

Profits made from the seedling sales will help offset the costs that are associated with environmental education projects and natural resource-related programs in Cumberland County.