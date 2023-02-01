CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — With the increasing cost of college, many students are looking to peruse other options. A technical school in Cumberland County said they need to expand to adjust to the increase in students.

Cumberland Perry Area Career and Technical Center will be expanding with a plan that will cost the school roughly $23.5 million.

According to the administrative director of the school, enrollment in the tech school’s 2022 programs continues to go up and it is expected to continue going up.

Expansion plans include a new building that will help to increase capacity and students.

In order to move forward with the plans, the 13-member school districts will need to approve the portion of funding.

So far 12 of the member school districts are on board with the expansion.

School officials say that the programs offered are helping students gain skills in any path they choose.

Justin Bruhn of the Cumberland Perry Area Career and Technical Center said that students who attend the vocational technical school are experiencing great success once they graduate.

“They’re getting solid, sustaining wages right out of high school,” said Bruhn.

“The options are in the hundreds if not the thousands.”

The technical center is hoping to break ground on the expansion next summer and will hopefully start using the new space in the 2025-26 school year.