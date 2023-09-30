(WHTM) – Over 60 members of the Cumberland Valley High School class of 1973 took a walk down memory lane today celebrating their 50th graduation anniversary.

Dozens were able to tour the newly renovated school which has a new gymnasium.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For many today was their first return to the high school since their graduation on June 6, 1973.

Randy Parsons, a member of the Cumberland Valley High School Class of 1973 said, “We had a little get-together last night with 60-70 people, we have 140-150 people at the playhouse celebrating our friendships throughout 50 years, I mean we didn’t think we’d be here in 50 years.”

Graduates were even able to see one of the school’s most prized possessions, the eagle sculpture was donated by them back in 73.