CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Dickinson College announced that it will be removing the $65 application fee for all students who apply through the Common Application.

According to a statement on Dickinson’s website from Oct. 25, 2022, this removal of the application fee is part of Dickinson’s commitment to providing equitable access to education.

“Eliminating the application fee is the logical next step in our ongoing efforts to ensure access and equity in admissions while continuing to build a diverse community,” says Catherine McDonald Davenport, vice president for enrollment management and dean of admissions for Dickinson. “Our goal is to bring the best and brightest students to Dickinson, and this will enable the college to do that regardless of student financial need.”

Dickinson College is also running a Campaign for Scholarships: Change a Life — Change the World. This campaign seeks to ensure that every Dickinson student who needs a scholarship receives one, and the college says the campaign has already generated 75 permanently endowed scholarships.

A total of $47 million has been raised for the scholarship campaign, and it is 63% toward its goal of meeting the full demonstrated need of every admitted student, according to the statement. The college is looking to ensure that financial constraints never prevent potential students from attending.

“It’s critical that we continue to remove potential barriers to access while being fair and equitable to all applicants,” said Dickinson President John E. Jones III. “Dickinson provides a life-changing, world-changing education, and a student’s or family’s financial situation should not stand in the way of that.”

Dickinson also has extended its test-free admissions policy through the fall 2023 admissions cycle, the college said. This policy means that the college won’t consider standardized test scores in admissions decisions.

If you are interested in applying, the college is accepting applications for the class of 2027, and the deadline for Early Decision I is Nov. 15. The regular deadline and Early Decision II deadline is Jan. 15, 2023.