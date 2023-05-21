CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – College graduation season continues in the Midstate today with Dickinson College.

The commencement speaker was FEMA Administrator, Deanne Criswell, the first woman to lead the Federal Emergency Management Administration.

Students walked down the steps of what’s called “Old West.”

The graduates finished a college career that began with a freshman year that was impacted by the covid pandemic.

Chinemerem Nwanze, Dickinson College Class of 2023 student said, “Our accomplishments, including this graduation, show that we are the class that prevailed in spite of all the challenges that came with that.”

About 400 students graduated today.