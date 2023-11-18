(WHTM) – Dozens of donations were collected for those serving overseas in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard on Saturday.

The Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee organized it. Items were collected at the Good Hope Fire Station in Mechanicsburg.

This is something the committee has done for the past five years as a way to give back to their community during the holiday season.

Georgeann Maguire, chair of Operations Troops Support said, “It’s very meaningful to me. I feel very passionate about supporting our troops, letting them know we’re on their side, that they have a job to do and we’re doing our part to support them.”

Donations will be shipped out early next year.