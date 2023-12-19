CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Here is an update on a report from a few months ago about a central Pennsylvania beer hop farm raising money for a good cause.

Michael and Sharon Reifsnyder own the GEMS beer hops farm in Carlisle. Michael had to have surgery for prostate cancer right before his crop had to be harvested.

So, knowing that he couldn’t handle that, Michael invited local brewers to pick the hops themselves for free, and to make beer, then donate some proceeds to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

That’s exactly what happened.

Lindgren Craft Brewery located at 5 N Market St. in Duncannon nearly sold out of four special brews made from the donated hops.

“This beer is really special because it shows the camaraderie in the beer community,” co-founder and brewer Lindgren Craft Brewery Michael Lindgren said. “We met some really great people at breweries that we might not have had a chance to meet.”

The best news of all? Michael’s surgery went well and he has a good prognosis. A good thing that doctors caught his cancer early.

He reminds all men to get their PSA levels tested regularly.