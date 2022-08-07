ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a vacant bar early Sunday morning in Enola, Cumberland County.

According to fire officials, the call came in around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a fire in the 100 block of South Enola Drive.

Cumberland County Public Information Officer John Bruetsch told abc27 that the bar that caught fire was closed for about 10 years, and has not been in use ever since the closure.

Bruetsch also stated that two firefighters were injured, both suffering from heat-related injuries. One was taken to the hospital and released, while the other was treated on scene.

No word on what started the fire at this time, but the state police fire marshal is investigating.