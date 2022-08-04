ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Enola man was arrested after police say he admitted to stealing over $39,000 from his employer.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Bryce Cahill allegedly stole money from the Central Hardware store, located in Enola. The owner of the store contacted the police and reported that thousands of dollars were stolen from his account.

The court documents stated that there was $25,453.99 worth of payments in Cahill’s cash app account, with 69 actual cash transactions. There were also 14 transactions with Amazon and 10 transactions with eBay. Cahill told police that 95% of the eBay transactions were for his own personal use.

The business owner determined that $6,300 of the stolen money was used for business purposes, such as repairs on lawn equipment and golf carts.

In total, $32,845.72 was deemed to have been taken from the business fraudulently.

Cahil was arrested on Monday, July 18 on a third-degree theft felony. He has his preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 7.