CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The holiday season is coming early for kids in the Midstate.

That is thanks in part to the annual fall Harvest Fest Toys for Tots Fundraiser, which was held on Saturday.

It is put on by the Tristate Event Planning Services. Each year, thousands of toys are distributed by both the company and generous donors.

Last year we distributed over 67,000 toys, I would think we’ll be pretty much on the same level this year. It’s a really good charity to be able to collect toys and give them to needy children that need them. That’s our mission,” Cumberland and Perry County Toys for Tots Coordinator Robert Kessler said.

The toys will be distributed four times throughout the remainder of this year, once in November and three times in December.