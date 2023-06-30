NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — A family-owned ice cream shop and bakery recently announced that they will soon be relocating to a new storefront.

Sweet to the Soul is a family-owned ice cream parlor and bakery that first made its debut in Newport, Perry County back on February 25, 2021.

The family business is owned and operated by Ryan and Dawn Fortenbaugh who are both Central Pennsylvania natives. According to Ryan, he and his wife both graduated from Susquehanna High School before eventually moving to Millerstown, Pa. about 21 years ago.

“I work in accounting and my wife is a school teacher – [starting this business] was more of my wife and daughter’s idea,” Ryan explained. “My wife kept saying ‘There are no ice cream shops anywhere in Newport’, and after a few years I just said that’s enough talking about it, let’s do it.”

Since its official 2021 opening, Sweet to the Soul has been leasing a space at 31 North 2nd Street in Newport – however, in mid-June, the family had the opportunity to purchase a bigger space right down the road from their original location, according to Ryan.

Former J.J Newberry Co. (Future home of Sweet to the Soul)

The family’s newly owned storefront, which was most recently a Goodwill and formerly the home of the J.J. Newberry Company, is approximately 2,300 square feet. According to Ryan, this new space almost doubles the size of their previous location, which will allow them to have seating for about 50 guests.

Sweet to the Soul is most known for its wide variety of homemade ice cream options, as well as its ‘made-from-scratch’ baked pastries. According to Ryan, the family business has a constant rotation of 15 different house-made ice cream flavors and a rotation of about eight to ten baked goods as well.

If you want to check out all of the flavors that Sweet to the Soul offers you can click here.

According to Ryan, Sweet to the Soul will continue to operate out of its current location until they finish renovating and moving into its new space on 19 North 2nd Street. The family hopes to open the new location in the early fall of 2023.

It should also be noted that because of the size of this new space, the family will also renovate a small retail section in the building to lease out to any interested businesses.

“We are very blessed for the opportunity to relocate to this new property,” Ryan said. “We are very excited to own our space and we are also excited to open a leasable retail space as well. It’s all very exciting, but now it’s time to hit the ‘go button’ and get going!”

Sweet to the Soul’s current hours of operation are:

Tuesdays – Wednesdays // 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursdays – Fridays // 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays // 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Since opening, Sweet to the Soul has created about 15 to 18 part-time jobs.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.