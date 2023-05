CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Several fire departments responded to flames at a Vietnamese Restaurant on the 3600 block of Market Street in Camp Hill Sunday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Goho of the Hampden Township Fire Rescue, the call came in just before 12:30 p.m.

It took crews about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.