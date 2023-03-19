UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two firefighters were injured after a two-alarm fire occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County on Sunday, March 19.

Fire crews tell abc27 that the call came in around 2:15 p.m. for a fire in the 2100 block of Hastings Drive and found that the garage was engulfed in flames. Those flames then spread to the house.

Some of the firefighters who responded to the scene ran inside because they were told that two children were trapped. The two children were found safely outside shortly afterward. But, not long after they were found, the garage collapsed and caused two firefighters to become trapped.

“They have what’s called rapid intervention teams. They’re trained to go in, they have the equipment, they went in located them, and just had to get the debris off them and get them out. Both firefighters have been extracted. (They have) minor injuries, they’re both being transported to the hospital for minor injuries as a precaution,” Public Information Officer John Bruetsch said.

No word yet on how many people have been displaced due to the fire. The county states that State Police will be investigating the cause of the fire, which is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 for further updates on this story.