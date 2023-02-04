SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged townhomes in Cumberland County on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Officials were called to the scene at the 300 block of Liberty Court in Silver Spring Township at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Silver Spring Township Fire Company has told abc27 that most of the fire was at the back of the home.

Two units were affected by fire damage and up to three or four units were affected by smoke and water damage.

“People were inside at the time and they were able to get out and called 911. Everyone was evacuated there were no injuries and no one was hurt,” Silver Spring Community Fire Company First Lieutenant Johnathan House said.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time as it is under investigation.