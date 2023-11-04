UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police said that five people were injured after a two-vehicle crash occurred in Cumberland County on Friday, Nov. 3.

According to Upper Allen Township Police, the crash occurred at 6:10 p.m. Police responded to the intersection of Louise Drive and Clark Street for a vehicle crash with injuries.

The investigation showed that the driver of the gray Ford Fusion failed to stop at the stop sign on Clark Street at Louise Drive and pulled into the path of the silver Hyundai Elantra. The driver of the Ford Fusion as well as all four people in the Elantra reported injuries. They were then taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Courtesy of Upper Allen Police Courtesy of Upper Allen Police

Police said they were assisted at the scene by the Upper Allen Fire Department, Upper Allen Fire Police, Life Lion EMS, Lower Allen EMS, and Hampden EMS.