CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM)– The Camp Hill bypass has become patriotic as we approach Sept. 11.

More than 150 flags are on display and each is sponsored because this is a fundraiser for the West Shore Rotary and its community projects. Each flag honors a local hero.

“A hero is somebody that had great achievements in their life or have noble qualities in their life,” Flags For Heroes organizer Rod Hite said. “And they’ve all had an impact on us growing up, whether it’s a school teacher, a pastor, you know, a doctor, a parent, whatever they have had an impact. So they’re a hero in our life. And so those are the ones that we recognize as well.”

There will be a program at Camp Hill United Methodist Church on Monday at 1 p.m. to honor the heroes the flags represent.

abc27 News’ Dennis Owens will be there to serve as MC.