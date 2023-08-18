CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A former employee for a Carlisle gas station, who also reportedly used to also be a law enforcement officer, was charged for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the business.

Robert Garrett, 43, of Carlisle, is accused of stealing more than $4,500 worth of merchandise from the Speedway gas station from May to August, according to the criminal complaint by Carlisle Borough Police.

Since being fired from the gas station in May, Garrett allegedly entered the locked building after hours 27 times, police said. Management told Garret when he was fired that he would not be allowed back inside the store after hours.

Cigarettes and other tobacco products, money from the donation bin, coins, and lottery tickets were among some of the items that Garret stole. According to the complaint, Garret was likely using a duplicate key to enter the store because police were told that when he was fired he had to turn a key in.

On surveillance footage, Garret was allegedly seen trespassing and because he was recently fired, police said that he was identified by other employees.

When police executed a search warrant at Garret’s home along N Bedford Street, on Wednesday they would end up finding dozens of firearms and a large amount of ammunition, the criminal complaint states.

In the living room there were about 18 firearms which police said included “AR-style rifles,” pistols, a “37MM launcher,” and a taser, the complaint reads. A shotgun was also found inside a garage behind Garret’s home.

Garret was convicted of impersonating a law enforcement officer in Bucks County in 2005, and police noted that he used to be a former officer for Yardley Borough Police. Police said they also found a borough police hat and badge during their search.

Garret faces numerous charges that include felony counts of possession of a firearm being prohibited, burglary, criminal trespassing, and retail theft. he also faces a misdemeanor count of prohibited possession.

Garret is out of Cumberland County Prison after he posted his bail of $49,000 on Thursday, court documents show. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 6.