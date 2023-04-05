CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Carlisle-based nurse will serve 15 to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting two patients and secretly video-recording hundreds of others, including many children, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Michael D. Bragg, 42, of Franklin County, was sentenced Wednesday in Cumberland County Court and designated as a sexually violent predator.

Bragg previously pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated indecent assault, one count of attempted indecent assault, 12 counts of sexual abuse of children, one count of manufacturing child pornography, 37 counts of invasion of privacy, and 6 counts of interception of oral communications.

The Attorney General’s office says Bragg assaulted the patients and made the recordings while based at UPMC Carlisle. Investigators determined nearly two dozen of the patients were children; Bragg was also charged with possession of child pornography, according to the AG’s office.

“These are some of the most heinous and despicable crimes imaginable, and they were committed by a nurse that was trusted to care for his patients,” AG Henry said. “Instead, the defendant used his position to prey on adults and children when they were incredibly vulnerable. This case is an important one to highlight as we recognize the start of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in April. We urge members of the public to contact authorities to report suspected abuse, while our Office remains committed to taking offenders, no matter their position or profession, off the streets.”

The Office of the Attorney General’s investigation began in 2019 regarding the possession and dissemination of child pornography. As the investigation proceeded, agents also discovered videos and photos of hospital patients in various stages of undress on Bragg’s laptop computer.

In addition to video-recording hundreds of patients while at UPMC, the AG’s office says a further investigation revealed that Bragg sexually assaulted an intubated and unconscious woman in the hospital’s emergency room, and groped another emergency room patient.

This case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy Attorney General Christopher Jones and Senior Deputy Attorney General David Drumheller. The lead investigator is Special Agent Brittany Lauck. Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the investigation.