CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Larry Shenk, who was the voice of the Thundering Herd for over 50 years, died on June 7.

The 90-year-old was best known for his time as a public address announcer for Carlisle football and basketball where he manned the microphone from 1959 to 2013.

Shenk was involved with Carlisle High School for most of his life. As a teenager, Shenk was a two-letter student-athlete at Carlisle and then became a faculty member in the athletic apartment.

Outside of athletics, Shenk was a teacher at the high school for over 30 years.

Shenk’s involvement in sports reached multiple communities, as he was a placekicker for Penn State on the freshman football team. Shenk also worked as a student athletic assistant under Rip Engle for the Nittany Lions.

The sports lover started his career at WLXW, now WHYL AM, in Carlisle. Shenk also did radio calls of CHs sports and covered the school for the Carlisle Sentinel.

Shenk also spent time in the professional sports sector as the official scorer for the Harrisburg Senators when the team was in their first decade during the late 1980s and 1990s. While filling this role, Shenk also spent time with Dickinson College as the Sports Information Director and did public announcing for the basketball and football games.

Shenk left a mark on the Pennsylvania sports world, especially central Pennsylvania. Shenk is survived by his wife Marjorie, who he was married to for 64 years, and his two sons and daughter.