CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — While many people love watching the leaves change in the fall, one group in the Midstate is already preparing their spring flowers.

Later this month, the Penn State Master Gardeners of Cumberland County are hosting are hosting a winter seed sowing event.

Winter seed sowing is a low-cost, easy alternative to indoor seed starting. Instead of starting seeds inside, gardeners plant seeds outdoors in a container.

This practice can be a good option for those who want to enhance their spring gardens but have limited space indoors.

The container remains outdoors until spring when the seedling emerge. According to Penn State Extension, this protects the seeds from animals and harsh weather. Meanwhile, the cold temperatures break dormancy and the seeds germinate.

No special lighting or equipment is needed for germination.

The event will teach attendees about winter seed sowing and include a hands-on demonstration. Participants will also get to make and take home a winter seed sown container.

The program will be held on September 18 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Trial and Idea Garden, located at 1000 Claremont Rd in Carlisle.

Garden tours will also be provided from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All necessary supplies for the program, including containers, soil and seeds, will be provided by the Penn State Master Gardeners.

There will be tables but those who want to sit should bring their own chairs as it will be outdoors.

To learn more about winter seed sowing or to register for the event visit Penn State Extension’s website.

Attendance is free but those interested in attending should pre-register by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 11.

Participants should park in the parking lot on Army Heritage Drive across the street from the nursing center and gardens.

In the event of rain, the rain date will be September 19 form 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.