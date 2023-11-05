CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Volunteers in Carlisle spent Saturday bagging bread and cartons of milk which will be placed outside for people to take.

Gary Grant started the “Free Milk Sunday” Program during the pandemic to help those in need. Twenty bags of bread and milk are given out every week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Sunday, volunteers will place the bags at the memorial park on West Penn Street in Carlisle.

“A lot of times when we give the stuff out, within 5 or 10 minutes the food is gone. So, once we put the milk out on the fence and they know it’s there, within a few minutes people who depend on it, they come and they wait,” Grant said.

Grant also said more volunteers are needed and hopes to expand the program.