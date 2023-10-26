CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Ahead of Veterans Day, the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities is partnering Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and AARP Pennsylvania to offer a free scam prevention event for veterans.

The event, titled “$camJam!” will seek to teach veterans, service members, and their families how to avoid investment fraud and exploitation.

The event will include a complimentary hot breakfast and information fair beginning at 8 a.m. followed by an expert panel and bingo from 9 to 11 a.m.

The department explained that veteran service members and their families are targeted by scammers because they are believed to have steady income and benefits, frequent moves and deployments, and a tight-knit culture.

A 2021 AARP survey shows that service members and veterans are 40% more likely to lose money to scams and fraud than other civilians. According to a 2022 Federal Trade Commission report, service members and veterans reported losing more than $414 million in 2022, up from $140 million in 2021.

The event will be held on Wednesday, November 8 at the Penn Harris Hotel, located at 1150 Camp Hill Bypass, in Camp Hill. Registration is required.