CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — From escape rooms, food, games, drinking, events, and more – Grand Illusion Hard Cider has what you are looking for.

Founded back on Feb. 23, 2018, by Chad Kimmel and his wife Andrea Kimmel, Grand Illusion Hard Cider brings magical fun back to your dining experience.

Grand Illusion Hard Cider is located at 26 W. High St. in Carlisle and resides inside a 5,000-square-foot building that dates all the way back to the 1840s. According to Kimmel, the building was originally a music shop and book bindery store, later becoming a pharmacy for multiple decades, and most recently was the former home for law offices prior to Kimmel’s purchase.

Now, the historic three-story building is used for eating, drinking, and fun. The first two floors of Grand Illusion Hard Cider are utilized as drinking and dining areas and the third floor of the establishment is dedicated to their two, annually revolving escape rooms.

Currently, Grand Illusion Hard Cider has an escape room called 1313 Mockingbird Lane, based on the hit TV show called The Munsters, which officially opened to the public earlier this month on January 2. According to Kimmel, a second, 80’s themed escape room is now in the works and is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

When the ’80s-themed escape room opens, it will become the fourth escape room that Grand Illusion Hard Cider has opened to the surrounding community since its 2018 opening.

In addition to bringing escape rooms into your night out, Grand Illusion Hard Cider also offers a variety of other fun events for its guests, such as:

Trivia nights

Monday night magic shows, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (featuring Kyle Purnell)

Bingo

Murder mysteries & impersonations (featuring Keystone Theatrics)

Craft nights

Seasonal events (professional pumpkin carving, etc.)

‘Drunken History’ comedy nights and a lot more!

“We just want to keep things exciting and new, so that people want to come back for more,” Kimmel said.

Additionally, with so much space to go around, Grand Illusion Hard Cider also offers opportunities for interested guests to rent out a floor or more to hold private events such as parties, staff outings, and more.

It should be noted that Grand Illusion Hard Cider has a max capacity of about 99 guests between all three of their floors.

Grand Illusion Hard Ciders

You might think that’s it for this husband and wife-owned business, but it is only the beginning. The Kimmels also have their very own line of hard ciders which share the name of the restaurant ‘Grand Illusion Hard Cider’. According to Kimmel, they make their own unique recipes for the hard ciders and then they contract the recipe out to a York County-based brewery called Wyndridge Cider.

Currently, there are eight different hard ciders that the Kimmels have to offer, with original flavor combinations like Wild Blueberry Lavender, Cosmic Caramel, Presto Peach, and their newest flavor they call ‘Pearanormal’.

Grand Illusion Hard Cider is also known for releasing seasonal hard cider specials, which they offer to guests for a limited time only. However, they have been known to bring back seasonal specials if enough guests request for them to come back, such as their hit cider called ‘spell bound’, which was a black cherry chocolate cider.

It’s not just the drinks, games, and events that keep guests coming back to Grand Illusion Hard Cider, it is also the wide-ranging food menu! They offer a variety of options such as food flights, flatbreads, brisket sandwiches, nachos, desserts, and a lot more – with each section of their food menu staying in line with their magic-themed restaurant.

Chicken Parm sandwich Pretzel Flight Waffle Flight

Grand Illusion Hard Cider’s hours of operation are:

Mon., Wed., Thurs. //4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Fridays //4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday //12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday //10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“We just want to give a special thanks to the Borough of Carlisle and to Cumberland County – without their help and support, this would not have been possible,” Kimmel added.

Grand Illusion Hard Cider is currently looking to hire for a few positions consisting of: an escape room attendant, a server, and kitchen staff. If interested, you can apply by sending an email to manager.grandillusion@gmail.com.