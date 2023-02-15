HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Hampden Township are looking for two women who allegedly attempted to break into a home in the Highland Development in Mechanicsburg.

According to the Hampden Township Police Department’s official Facebook page, two women who were speaking another language attempted to make entry into the home by prying the front door. The homeowner began speaking to them through the Ring doorbell.

Another video from a different residence shows a white minivan leaving the area. Police believe that the two women were driving the vehicle.

The Hampden Township Police Department posted another post to their Facebook, stating that there have been multiple posts from residents who had either observed or interacted with the suspects around the time of the alleged incident.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

The department is reminding residents that if they see something they should say something.

Anyone with information on the women is asked to contact Detective Higgins at 717-761-2609 or email rhiggins@hampdentownship.us.