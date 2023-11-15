CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County ballpark is getting a makeover thanks in part to the Harrisburg Senators.

The field is at the New Cumberland Borough park on Front Street. The Cedar Cliff Youth Softball Association will receive $100,000 in renovations including adding infield dirt, replacing bases and base anchors, and crowning the field to allow runoff of rain.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cami Witmer, President of Cedar Cliff Youth Softball Association said, “I think it’s amazing, it’s incredible that they’re doing to help our youth programs. Youth Programs are very important for our kids to you know be a part of a team, to be part of something. This just helps to make that happen.”

This is all part of the Homefield Makeover Project which gives a field renovation to one local youth baseball or softball league.