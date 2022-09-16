CARLISE, Pa. (WHTM) — The 40th Annual Harvest of the Arts will be taking place next Saturday, September 24 in Downtown Carlisle.

The festival will be presented by the Downtown Carlisle Association and sponsored by M&T Bank. It will have over 100 artists and crafters, as well as European sports cars, kids activities, and live entertainment.

This is the largest one-day event in downtown Carlisle. It will take place on September 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along West High Street from Hanover to College Street.

According to Main Street Manager, Stacey Gould, “Exhibitors from all mediums will be represented: Painting, photography, plants, pottery, sculpture, glass, jewelry, soaps, candles, clothing, fiber, floral arrangements and woodworking will all be on display.”

The Susquehanna Valley Plein Aire Painters will be walking around downtown and capturing the scenery.

There will be live music by local artists thanks to a sponsorship, UPMC. The performances will take place at two locations, on the town square by Veteran’s Courtyard and also under the marquee at the Carlisle Theatre.

Tons of food will be available, such as crab cakes, French fries, funnel cakes, baked goods, and other sweet treats. There will also be fresh food items from several of the weekly Farmers on the Square vendors.

The Kid’s Alley is going to return this year along North Pitt Street and there will be activities such as face painting, caricatures, and crafting projects.

If you are interested in volunteering you can contact stacey@lovecarlisle.com.