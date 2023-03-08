MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, a Mechanicsburg woman came to the realization that she loved to bake.

Harriet Willis was so busy before the pandemic, that she didn’t have the time to think about herself. “Not even having the time to realize there’s this hidden passion that I don’t know about,” said Willis.

During the pandemic, Willis discovered just how much she loved to bake.

“The pandemic hit and the first couple times I made bread I was like man this is so awesome,” exclaimed Willis. “It’s like I’m meant to do it, it’s just one of those things.”

Willis decided to turn her garage into her own bakery, where she makes delicious breads and treats.

“I was thinking to myself, ‘My electricity is there… my gas is right there… I know there’s water in that wall… there’s a drain in the center of the floor. This would make a great bakery,'” said Willis.

To Willis, baking isn’t work. It’s a calming and soothing experience, especially when you put your hands in some flour.

“I could bathe in it, I love it,” Willis said laughing as she put her hands in a bin of flour.

At first, Willis just made bread for friends and family, but then she realized that this hobby could become a business.

At her first market, Willis sold 24 loaves of bread, selling out in about an hour and a half. The next weekend she brought 55 loaves of bread, selling out again in only three hours.

You can purchase Willis’s bread at markets, and you can order bread through text message, and soon on her website.

When you go to pick up your order, you’ll find “Hattie’s Breadbox,” which is a breadbox located in front of her garage where you can pick up your bread.

“Not everybody picks up here. I really like for my customers to come in and see me in the bakery on Fridays and Saturdays,” said Willis. “I get to chat with them a little bit.”

Willis’s next plans are to conquer making Victoria Cakes. However, her favorite and signature item will always be sourdough bread.